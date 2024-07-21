MRF Pace Foundation selects Mibom Mosu as full time trainee

[ Imdad Khan ]

Mibom Mosu, hailing from Mechukha in Shi-Yomi district, has etched his name in the annals of Indian cricket history by achieving a remarkable milestone. The prestigious MRF Pace Foundation, nestled in Chennai, has bestowed upon him the honour of becoming a full-time trainee – a feat that promises to inspire generations to come.

Born to Tapor Kotin Mosu (father) and Yachen Mosu (mother), Mibom is the youngest among his siblings, with his eldest sister Osin Mosu and elder sister Oter Mosu Yekar standing steadfast as pillars of support throughout his cricketing journey.

Mosu’s cricket journey

Mosu is no stranger to the cricketing world.

His exceptional prowess on the field has been witnessed in numerous state matches where he consistently showcased his talent as a formidable player. As the captain of the Under-23 Arunachal men’s, he led by example, demonstrating leadership, determination, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

The MRF Pace Foundation opportunity

Founded by MRF Ltd in 1987, the MRF Pace Foundation has earned renown for nurturing exceptional fast bowlers across the globe, as MRF PF has given tons of bowlers to IPL teams, Indian cricket team and international cricket teams also for decades. Each year, the foundation conducts trials nationwide to select candidates based solely on their cricket skills and dedication to fast bowling, covering all expenses to ensure that the focus remains on talent rather than financial means.

Mosu’s selection marks a historic moment for Arunachal Pradesh, potentially paving the way for future cricketing talents from the region. Under the mentorship of the legendary Glenn McGrath, the foundation’s director and an icon in pace bowling, head coach and former Tamil Nadu cricketer M. Senthilnathan, and S&C coach Ramji Srinivasan, Mosu is now training alongside some of the country’s best players.

The road ahead

Mosu’s journey ahead is not without its challenges. As a full-time trainee, he will go through a rigorous training programme till the last week of August. Before the domestic cricket season 2024-’25, he will push his physical and mental limits to the core under the watchful eye of his mentors. The foundation’s comprehensive support, covering all aspects from accommodation to nutrition to training, ensures that Mosu can wholeheartedly focus on honing his craft.

Inspiration for Arunachal

While Mosu’s journey may currently be known to a select few, it deserves recognition and celebration across Arunachal and beyond. His achievements stand as a testament to the power of dedication and perseverance, inspiring young cricketers and sports enthusiasts alike to pursue their dreams relentlessly.

Mosu is an exemplar who inspires his fellow Arunachalis and the countrymen to become the best version of their creative journey.

From joining a private cricket academy in Guwahati in 2018 to becoming one of the leading wicket-takers for Arunachal in the U-23 tournaments, Mosu’s journey is a testament to his unwavering determination. His recent selection at the MRF Pace Foundation caps off years of hard work and dedication, including the rigorous days of hard work in Punjab, Bangalore and Delhi, where he honed his skills and earned recognition as a net bowler for zonal teams.

Mosu’s selection at the MRF Pace Foundation came off by virtue of impressing selectors, including former Indian cricketer Varun Aaron, with his exceptional performance. His journey now culminates in the final camp of the season under the guidance of legendary McGrath, before embarking on the domestic cricket season of 2024-’25.