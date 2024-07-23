APLA pays tribute to Talo Mugli

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 22 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday paid tribute to former Power and PWD minister Talo Mugli, who passed away on July 18th after a prolonged illness at Raga in Kamle district. Members of the Legislative Assembly remembered the contributions made by the former minister during his illustrious political career. The house observed two minutes of silence as a mark of respect to late Mugli.

Taking part in the obituary reference, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein recalled the significant contributions of late Mugli in the socio-cultural promotion of the Nyishi community, his efforts in indigenous faith and cultural movements. “Whatever he did for Arunachal will always be cherished,” said DCM. “Though Talo Mugli is no longer with us today, his friendship and the moments we spent together in the service of the state will be cherished forever,” Mein added with a poignant tone.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte conveyed condolences on behalf of the house to the bereaved family members. “On behalf of the sixty honorable members and myself, I would like to convey condolences to the bereaved family members. I pray to almighty gods Rangfra, Syi-Donyi, and Donyi-Polo for the eternal peace of the departed soul of Talo Mugliji and strength for the family members,” said the Speaker.

Home minister Mama Natung, in his address, fondly remembered late Mugli for his contributions in shaping Nyishi society. “He was always a guiding and fatherly figure. He rose from grassroots to the ministerial level. Today, it’s a sad moment that we lost such a towering leader of our state. In this hour of grief, I, on behalf of my entire constituency and myself, convey heartfelt condolences to the family of late Talo Mugli. My prayers and thoughts are with them,” said Natung.

“He was himself an institution and an inspirational figure. He was an eloquent speaker who captivated listeners through his speeches,” said minister of commerce, industries, and IPR Nyato Dukam, while remembering late Mugli.

Congress MLA Kumar Waii praised late Mugli for his exuberant energy in games and sports and his role in Nyishi unification. Former minister Honchun Ngandam and legislators Pani Taram, Jikke Tako, Rotom Tebin, Tania Soki and Tojir Kadu also participated in the obituary reference.