ATA unit mourns member’s death

PASIGHAT, 22 Jul: The East Siang unit of Arunachal Teachers’ Association (ATA) deeply mourned the passing away of its member Tape Tatik.

Tatik, who hailed from Sille village in East Siang district, breathed his last on the evening of 21 July after a prolonged illness.

Tatik (57) is survived by his wife, two sons and three daughters.

He was posted at Government Upper Primary School, Sille Camp in East Siang district as TGT at the time of his demise.

“He was very sincere and dedicated to his duties. His demise has created a vacuum,” the ATA’s East Siang unit secretary Kalen Komut said in a condolence message here.