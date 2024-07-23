‘Beti Janmotsava’ observed

KIMIN, 22 Jul: The women and child development department in collaboration with the district administration and health department organized “Beti Janmotsava” under Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme at Community Health Centre here in Papum Pare district on Monday.

District ICDS Cell deputy director Jaya Taba highlighted the programmes under BBBP scheme and its benefits. She advised the women participants to take advantage of women centric central/state schemes.

“Beti Bachao Beti Padhao is a central scheme especially, launched to save the girl child and educate them,” she said, and exhorted all to report any form of violence against women or girl children.

She also highlighted the provisions under Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act 2012 (POCSO), Domestic Violence Act 2005.

“Police and other agencies are mandated to protect and help the victims,” Taba said, and urged all to seek assistance by dialing Child Help Line 1098, which is available 24×7.

CHC Balijan MO in-charge Dr. Minge Tato Tana highlighted the importance of breastfeeding, infant care and also dwelt on maintenance of personal hygiene of lactating mothers and children.

She also briefed about the importance of timely vaccination of infants and other vaccines.

Anganwadi workers, Ashas and women from the nearby areas attended the programme. (DIPRO)