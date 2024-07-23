Army organizes medical camp

[ Prem Chetry ]

NAFRA, 22 Jul: The Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps in coordination with the administration and the health department here in Bichom district organized a health camp as part of its week-long community development activities in the district.

The health camp was attended by ex-servicemen and people from Nafra, Dibrik, Nakhu, Nachiban and many nearby villages, who took advantage of the free health checkup services. Medicines were also provided to the needy patients free of cost.

The doctors also delivered specialised lectures on CPR, basic life support, basics of first aid, snake bite procedures and basic health and hygiene.