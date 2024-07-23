Road safety awareness in Daporijo

DAPORIJO, 22 Jul: A road safety awareness-cum-MV checking drive was conducted at the Old Market near Tayir Bullo Tri-junction in Daporijo by the district police, led by SP Thutan Jamba, DySP (Hq) Gamli Loyi and Daporijo PS OC SI Tali Kaye and their team.

During the drive, the SP highlighted that “more than a thousand people die in road accidents every year in the state, and this trend is increasing due to unsafe driving, resulting in fatalities, serious injuries or permanent disability.” “Many accidents are caused by poor driving skills, non-adherence to road safety precautions, lack of awareness and violation of traffic rules,” he said.

The DySP informed that the program aims to raise public awareness about traffic rules and reduce casualties due to road accidents. The initiative also aims to promote road safety in schools and colleges, making them aware of the Motor Vehicle Act, 2019. He mentioned that strict MV checking will commence the next day, with violators being booked under various provisions of the MV Act.