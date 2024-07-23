Awareness prog on ‘good touch and bad touch’ held

AALO, 22 Jul: The West Siang district child protection unit (DCPU), women and child development department (WCD) on Monday, organized an awareness programme on ‘good touch and bad touch’ at Kidzee Mach School here on 22 July.

Resource person Marphy Ete, who also is a member of the West Siang district JJB, threw light on POCSO Act, 2012, including its aims and objective, different offences which comes under the Act, and punishment for those offences, scheme for relief and rehabilitation of minor victims of sexual offences.

DCPU counselor Mongam Nomuk taught the students about good touch and bad touch, and how to respond to inappropriate or bad touching.

The principal of the Kidzee Mach School spoke on increasing incidents of crime against children and advised the students to always stay alert to avoid such incidents.

The programme also covered issues, like child marriages, child trafficking, children’s rights and their protection.

The programme was attended by the students, teaching as well as non-teaching staff of the school. (DIPRO)