Ziro gets M.G George Muthoot Education Centre, company credits Hibu

ZIRO, 23 Jul: Saying that Robin Hibu, the first IPS officer and the first police officer to reach the post of Director General of Police from Arunachal Pradesh is indeed a visionary man endowed with missionary zeal, the chief executive officer of Muthoot Group of Companies Alexander George Muthoot said the company is privileged to be partaking in their maiden corporate social responsibility initiative at the Himalayan belt.

At the virtual inauguration launch of M.G George Muthoot Education Centre at Mahatma Gandhi Centre (MGC) Hong village here on Monday, the young CEO of Muthoot Group of Companies Alexander George Muthoot said the initiative was one among the nine initiatives taken up by the Muthoot Group of Companies at the northeast region.

“The credit goes to Robin Hibu for taking up this initiative and Muthoot Group will continue to provide logistics and other necessary support in upkeep of the education centre and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre,” said Alexander.

The M.G George Muthoot Education Centre at Mahatma Gandhi Centre is named after group chairman of Muthoot Group of Companies and father of CEO Alexander George Muthoot.

Saying that M.G George Muthoot Education Centre was a left out portion of Mahatma Gandhi Centre, Director Innovative and Entrepreneurship of Jamia Millia Islamia University Professor Rihan Khan Suri said the education centre is expected to be a growth engine in terms of learning not only for Hong village but entire Apatani plateau. The professor congratulated the people of Hong village and urged them to make use of the facility.

The education centre would provide basic English course to the elderly people of the village using conventional and modern audio-video means. Voluntary teachers would conduct the classes during the holidays to the elderly gaon buras and gaon buris to enable them to be read and write basic English.

Earlier, the ice braking session was initiated by Robin Hibu followed by introduction of MGC staffs, talks by village elders including HGB Tilling Duri, Hibu Yassing and Niichi ZPM Punyo Kathe. The programme was moderated by Punyo Hinda, the coordinator of MGC.

Along with the Education Centre, MGC houses a library, farmer’s hub, counseling centre, career guidance cell and a skill hub with the trades of electrician and plumber all under one roof. The MGC had been inaugurated by Tara Gandhi Bhattacharya, the granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi the previous year. (DIPRO)