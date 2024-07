DAPORIJO, 24 Jul: Upper Subansiri DC Tasso Gambo reviewed the progress of Vibrant Village Projects (VVP) in the district during a meeting with the HoDs here Wednesday.

The DC directed all the HoDs to execute the projects as per the government guidelines.

Earlier, DPO Tapak Rakmi gave a presentation on various projects/schemes being launched under the VVP.

All the implementing agencies/HoDs also placed their schemes/projects status reports before DC. (DIPRO)