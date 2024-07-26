AIDS awareness prog conducted

BANDERDEWA, 25 Jul: The Avenue for Joy Foundation, in collaboration with the Papum Pare district unit of the Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) and the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society, conducted an AIDS awareness programme for out-of-school youths at the community hall here recently.

“The programme aimed to educate and empower young individuals with knowledge and skills to prevent the spread of AIDS and contribute to its eradication,” the NYK informed in a release.

During the programme, CO Jina Bagang delivered a lecture on prevention of AIDS and the duties of the youths in its eradication, while renowned social activist Lokam Achok “shared his valuabe expertise and experiences,” the release stated.

Thirty-four youths participated in the programme and engaged in discussions and activities, it said.