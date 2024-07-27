Dist-level badminton tournament

LONGDING, 26 Jul: Fifty-six shuttlers in 10 different age categories are participating in a three-day badminton tournament which was inaugurated by Longding ZPM Jehai Wangsu here on Thursday.

During the inaugural function, Longding District Badminton Association (LDBA) president Honwang Wangsuham thanked Longding Deputy Commissioner Bekir Nyorak, who is sponsoring the tournament.

The DC on his part emphasised on creating a drug-free society, and encouraged the youths to participate in games and sports.

Heads of offices, members of the LDBA, and executive members of the District Olympic Association also attended the inaugural function. (DIPRO)