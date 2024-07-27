Refresher trg prog for GBs held

ZIRO, 26 Jul: A refresher training programme for the gaon buras and gaon buris of Lower Subansiri district was organised at the sub-divisional office in Old Ziro on Friday.

Attending the programme, Old Ziro SDO Rani Perme advised the HGBs and the GBs to properly verify official documents like ST, PRC, LPC and ILP forms before authenticating them and putting their signatures.

The SDO also dwelt on the roles and responsibilities of the GBs.

PI Yachang Tacho deliberated on the Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation, 1945, and the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Court Act.

HGB and president of the Apatani Gaon Bura-Buri Association, Nani Hanya, and HGB Millo Gambo also spoke.

Sixty-four GBs from different parts of the district attended the programme. (DIPRO)