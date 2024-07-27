Sensitisation prog on drug abuse

PACHIN, 26 Jul: The Papum Pare District Legal Services Authority, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) and Kripa Foundation, organised a sensitisation programme on legal services for victims of drug abuse, drug eradication, and group counselling, at the government secondary school (GSS) here.

The event saw the participation of around 300 students, the APWWS informed in a release on Friday.

Addressing the participants, advocate Nani Modi provided insights into the legal services available for victims of drug abuse, detailing the provisions of the NDPS Act and drug eradication schemes.

Kripa Foundation senior counsellor Kenjom Dojispoke on the “disease concept of addiction, common misconceptions, and its effects,” while advocate Oyam Binggep elaborated the POCSO Act and the victim compensation scheme.

APWWS president Kani Nada Maling emphasised the organisation’s concern, “as a mother organisation,” over the drug menace and its impact on “the future foundation of the society.”

APWWS assistant auditor Tadar Ashan Nabam and GSS Headmistress Ekthani Mounglang also spoke, the release stated.