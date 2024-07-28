Dr Kalam’s death anniv observed

ITANAGAR, 27 Jul: The state BJP observed the ninth death anniversary of former president of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam at the party’s headquarters here on Saturday, it informed in a release.

During the function, organised by the state BJP Minority Morcha (BJPMM), state BJP secretary Taring Tiri said that Dr Kalam was “intimately involved in India’s civilian space programme and military missile development efforts.”

“He thus came to be known as the ‘Missile Man of India’ for his work on the development and significant contribution to the field of aerospace engineering and defence technology,” Tiri said.

Widely referred to as the ‘People’s President’, Dr Kalam was a recipient of several prestigious awards, including the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour. He passed away due to a cardiac arrest while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management in Shillong (Meghalaya) on 27 July,2015, at the age of 83.

State BJP spokesman Techi Necha said that Dr Kalam “has inspired millions of Indian students in the country and aboard to dream big and work for the nation’s progress.”

State BJPMM president Sambu Siongju, its treasurer Jeewan Taku, and others also spoke.

The leaders and party workers paid floral tributes to the portrait of late Dr Kalam, and observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul.