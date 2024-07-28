Raja inspects status of central schemes

ITANAGAR, 27 Jul: Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja, accompanied by local MLA Techi Kaso, on Saturday visited various sites in the capital region where centrally-sponsored schemes are being executed.

The minister visited the Eco Park being developed under the Smart City Mission near the Donyi-Polo Airport in Hollongi, and the ‘Dapo-Yarlo’ on the outskirt of the capital, where the IMC is developing sites for solid waste management.

On being informed that the work on the Eco Park is not progressing at the desired pace due to the restriction on the movement of trucks on the airport road, besides other issues related to acquisition of land, Raja directed the Smart City Mission CEO to “take up the matter with the Papum Pare DC and the AAI for obtaining special permission for the same.”

At the solid waste management site, IMC Mayor Tame Phassang briefed the minister on the status of the works being executed there vis-à-vis its source of funding, etc.

Raja informed that “the government is actively considering finding a permanent solution to the solid waste management of the cities.”

The minister also inspected the septage treatment plant in Chimpu, which is in its advanced stage of completion, and held discussions with the IMC officials and the contractor who is executing the work.

Raja also visited the IMC office and had a brief discussion with the mayor and other officials of the corporation.