Min inaugurates infrastructures in Tirap

KHONSA, 30 Jul: Panchayati Raj & Rural Development Minister Ojing Tasing inaugurated a slew of infrastructures in Tirap district on Monday.

The minister inaugurated the District Panchayat Resource Centre (DPRC) here, a block public health unit at the Deomali CHC, a Panchayat Bhavan-cum-community service centre in Wakka, and Panchayat Bhavans in Longchan and Khela.

The DPRC has been constructed for conducting training programmes to build the capacity of the panchayat officials. It can also be used by other departments for similar purposes.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the public of Wakka circle, the minister said that he would initiate sanctioning a bus service from Longding to Khanu, considering the recent bus accident between Wakka and Khanu. Tasing said that he would “discuss with the RD & PR director regarding the construction of an approach road and boundary wall for the Panchayat Bhavan.”

In response to another memorandum, submitted by the people of Longchan circle, regarding construction of footpaths connecting Longkai and Kaimoi, and Longkai and Laho; construction of a CC pavement road from the main road to the Panchayat Bhavan; a mini-bus service from Nginu to Kanubari; implementation of the Pandhan Mantri Awas Yojana,etc, the minister said that he would look into the matters.

Tasing’s adviser Chakat Aboh, Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin, Panchayati Raj Director Tamune Miso, Tirap Deputy Commissioner Ira Singhal, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Chathong Lowang, and Tirap SP S Singpho were present during the inauguration programmes.

Earlier, on 28 July, Tasing held a district-level coordination meeting at the DC’s conference hallhere, where all the five departments under the minister’s purview presented their reports.

Tasing urged the HoDs and the panchayat leaders to “work harder and be more proactive in implementing developmental projects.”

He emphasised the importance of adhering to the state government’s 100-day action plan policy, and assured to make efforts to modernise the transport system, including infrastructure, to ensure smooth operation of transport services in the district.

Sawin requested the minister to provide a Volvo bus for the district.

Earlier, PD Nangram Pingkap provided an overview of the panchayati raj institution and rural development in the district, highlighting various challenges, such as acute shortage of staff and the lack of vehicles in the department.

The station superintendent presented a brief history of the state transport service in the district, and emphasised the need for its upgradation. He highlighted that, “due to shortage of vehicles, three routes – Khonsa to Lazu, Khonsa to Dadam, and Deomali to Soha – have been discontinued, causing hardship to the public.”

“Despite these challenges, the department achieved 110 percent of its revenue target for FY 2023-’24,” the station superintendent said.

The district registrar of cooperative societies provided an overview of the cooperative societies in the district, and requested appointment of a regular DRCS, besides seeking a JICS or SICS to be posted to the district.

The district coordinator of the ArSRLM presented the status of the ArSRLM’s work and targets in the TCL belt.

On Tuesday, Tasing visited Changlang district, where he laid the foundation stone of the District Panchayat Resource Centre, funded under the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan.

Later, the minister held a meeting with the team of the ArSRLM and members of various SHGs of the district, which was followed by a review meeting at the DC’s conference hall with officials of various departments, such as transport, rural development, panchayat, cooperative society.

The minister urged all the departments to work for the betterment of the public, “although many departments are understaffed.”

During the meeting, Changlang Deputy Commissioner Vishal Sah gave a detailed presentation on the functioning of the reviewed departments. (DIPRO)