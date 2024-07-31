Palm oil plant in Niglok nearing completion

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 30 Jul: The palm oil processing plant set up by Patanjali Foods Ltd at the Industrial Growth Centre in Niglok in East Siang district is nearing completion.

The construction engineer informed that setting up of the manufacturing units is expected to be completed in the next two months.

Once completed, the plant will start extracting edible oil from oil palm fruits, which will benefit the local growers in selling their oil palm fruits. At present, the local oil palm growers are supplying their oil palm fruits to the Patanjali oil factory in Andhra Pradesh.

The foundation stone of the plant had been laid by Patanjali company’s CEO Acharya Balkrishna in August 2022, in the presence of the

then agriculture minister Tage Taki and officials of the district administration.

Oil palm plantation in East Siang was introduced in April 2016, after a memorandum of understanding was signed between the state government and the Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd (presently known as Patanjali Food Ltd) to promote oil palm cultivation in the district.