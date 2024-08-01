Jini urges officers to work with dedication

AALO, 31 Jul: Law, sports and youth affairs minister Kento Jini has urged the govt employees to work with dedication for overall development and to make West Siang a model district.

Addressing a coordination meeting of various departments here on Wednesday, the minister wanted to know the reason behind discontinuation of the construction of the 50-bedded general hospital building.

The meeting mainly focused on improvement and beautification of Aalo township, immediate complication of Aalo stadium and immediate construction of 50-bedded general hospital in Aalo.

The minister directed the Aalo PWD EE to issue a letter to the contractor of 50-bedded hospital seeking reason for discontinuation of hospital building.

He also directed the highway authorities and urban department to rectify the water logging at Aalo township market area.

Jini informed that the Yomgo River Festival (YRF) is to be celebrated from this year at Aalo.

The minister also urged the superintendent of police to make West Siang a drug-free district.

During the meeting all the head of departments of West Siang gave presentation on their ongoing projects.

Earlier, deputy commissioner Mamu Hage informed that the district administration has taken many initiatives for improvement and beautification of township and plastic free campaign.

She informed that CCTV cameras will be installed in various strategic locations for security of the citizens.

She urged the government officials not to use plastic products in all offices of West Siang.

Statistical department urged the people of West Siang to update their Aadhar card especially, for the age group of 0 – 5 yrs and 5- 17 yrs. (DIPRO)