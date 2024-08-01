DC urges GBs to maintain neutrality

BASAR, 31 Jul: Leparada deputy commissioner Atul Tayeng has urged the Head Gaon Burahs (HGBs) and Gaon Burahs (GBs) of the district to maintain neutrality “so that delivery of justice is not questioned in any manner and the age-old faith to the sanctity of the GB institution is not compromised.”

Addressing the launch ceremony of the circle-wise sensitization programme for all HGBs/GBs of the district at the Town Club hall here on Wednesday, in presence of the HGBs and GBs from both Basar and Sago circles, the DC reiterated that “the institution of HGBs/GBs has always been highly regarded in our tribal society in the justice delivery system.”

Emphasizing the role of GBs as the eyes and ears of the district administration or government, the DC said, “They (HGBs and GBs) must take part in developmental, educational as well as social activities in their respective village areas and should report any shortcomings/issues to the concerned administrative officer or DC directly for its early redressal.”

Resource person and Basar HQ circle officer Oter Gao gave a power-point presentation on the comprehensive overview of the various administrative roles, responsibilities, powers, functions and duties of the HGBs/GBs in their respective village jurisdiction.

She informed the house that ordinary duties of police in respect of crime shall be discharged by the HGB /GB under the Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation 1945.

Another resource person and advocate Mimar Basar elaborated on the judicial roles, powers and responsibilities of the HGBs/GBs in context of the Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation (Amendment) Act, 2023. He advised the HGBs/GBs to exercise their judicial power in full

conformity with the prescribed law and rules “so that any final decision or verdict passed by them as ‘village authority’ is not quashed by any competent court merely on the basis of procedural lapses.”

He elaborated on various provisions and procedures that need to be followed while executing their judicial powers and roles. He also explained the types of criminal and civil cases that can only be taken cognizance and tried by GB institution as per customary law.

Numerous doubts raised by the participants were clarified by the DC and resource persons during open discussion session.

The circle-wise sensitization programmes for all HGBs/ GBs of the district is being organized by the district administration in order to educate and sensitize them about their various administrative as well as judicial roles and duties as ‘village authorities’ under the provisions of law.

The next circle-wise sensitization programme will be convened at Tirbin and Dari on 1 & 2 August respectively. (DIPRO)