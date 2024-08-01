Indian army builds foot suspension bridge

[ Karyir Riba ]

ANINI, 31 Jul: Acheso Atih Welfare Association (AAWA) chairman Madan Mili inaugurated a foot suspension bridge built by the Indian army at Acheso village on Wednesday.

The bridge is vital for the villagers’ daily activities, such as agricultural works, collection of natural resources, fishing etc.

The AAWA commended the Indian army (5th Grenadiers) for responding promptly to its request for repairing of the bridge. The association also expressed gratitude to CO Anmol Singh for his cooperation and coordination with the officials of the Indian army and the executive members of the AAWA.

The Indian army has also assured the construction of a multipurpose hall.

While appreciating the army for the initiative, the society has proposed incorporating traditional touches into the hall’s design.

Lieutenant Colonel Aditya Kulkarni and Captain Hitesh Sharma of the Indian army (5th Grenadiers) and senior members of Acheso village were present during the inauguration programme.