National seminar on English language teaching

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 31 Jul: A one day national seminar- cum-workshop on ‘English Language Teaching in a post-globalized world’ for English language teachers of West Kameng district was organized by department of English in collaboration with English Language Teachers’ Association of India (ELTAI) at Govt College here on Wednesday.

Addressing the seminar, Central Institute of Himalayan Culture Studies (CIHCS), Dahung director Dr. Gurmeet Dorjey said, “It is the age of global transition, and any language tend to sway from its originality, while there are pros and cons as well, and it is a challenge for educators to groom up the learners accordingly.”

Dr. Dorjey, while lauding the English department of the college and ELTAI, said, “This initiative to align the teaching-learning process of the English teachers across the district would definitely yield the desired outcome, if we work out from elementary to college levels in the same fashion.”

The director also assured cooperation for exchange of teaching-learning experiences and cultural exposure between the college and CIHCS in future.

Meanwhile, the college’s principal Dr. Tashi Phuntso emphasized the importance of thinking globally while promoting English proficiency in a linguistically diverse setting.

Head of the English department and organizing secretary of the seminar Dr. Vineeta Dowerah highlighted the crucial role that English teachers play in a post-globalized world, stressing the increased responsibilities they bear in shaping the language skills of students in such a rapidly evolving environment.

Earlier, HoD English Cultural Studies, Manipur University, Imphal and president ELTAI -Manipur Chapter Dr. Irom Gambhir Singh in his address, discussed the various environments and circumstances faced by English learners and teachers in India, with a particular focus on Arunachal Pradesh. Singh underscored the need for greater exposure to the English language and emphasized the disparity between learning outcomes and the degrees awarded. He encouraged teachers to recognize the uniqueness of their remote area, engage with the National Education Policy (NEP) and embrace interdisciplinary approaches. He also urged educators to step out of their comfort zones and seek English teaching and learning experiences beyond their immediate surroundings.

Principal of Sibsagar Girls’ College and president of ELTAI’s Upper Assam Chapter Dr. Pritom Sharma elucidated the pivotal role of ELTAI in enhancing the proficiency of English teachers and the overall teaching standards across the region.

Later technical sessions were held which were led by resource persons Dr. Shiv Prasad Mili of Sibsagar Girls’ College, professor Dwijen Sharma from NEHU, Tura Campus and Dr. Irom Gambhir Singh.