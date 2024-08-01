DA cautions shopkeepers without trade licence

DAPORIJO, 31 Jul: Upper Subansiri district administration has asked the shopkeepers and vendors, who are operating business without a trade licence, to obtain the same immediately, failing which penalty would be imposed.

On Wednesday, a team of officials of the district administration and trade & commerce department led by headquarters CO K. Namchom conducted an unannounced trading licence checking drive in the New Market and Gandhi Market here on Wednesday.

During the course of the checking drive, more than 50 vendors/shopkeepers were issued licence forms free of cost. They were also educated about the process of obtaining a trade licence. (DIPRO)