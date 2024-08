ITANAGAR, 1 Aug: Hanu Tari scored a hat-trick goal as Arunachal colts blanked Andhra Pradesh 5-0 in their second group match of the Junior Boys’ National Football Championship, 2024 for the BC Roy Trophy at Nagaon, Assam, on Thursday.

Dodum Dari and Gyamar Joshua scored the other two goals.

Arunachal will play their next match against host Assam on 3 August.

Arunachal had defeated Himachal Pradesh by an equal margin of 5-0 goals in their first match on Sunday.