Wahge assures Arunachal’s kidney transplant patients in Delhi

ITANAGAR, 1 Aug: Health & Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge on Wednesday interacted with the kidney transplant patients from Arunachal at Sir Gangaram Hospital (SGH) in New Delhi to learn about their wellbeing and progress.

The minister assured the patients that “the state government is committed to provide the best possible care and assistance during your challenging journey.”

Waghe also interacted with SGH management board chairman Dr Ajay Swaroop.

The state government has signed MoUs with SGH and TRIHMS (Naharlagun) for kidney transplant operation,with a financial assistance of Rs 15 lakhs under the CMAAY and the Chief Minister Renal Replacement Scheme.

Wahge also visited Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital to obtain an overview of the hospital, which has been certified with the National Quality Assurance Standard (NQAS) twice, in 2018 and 2022. He interacted with the hospital authorities and the medical staff and expressed appreciation for their “commendable job of achieving the quality target of the hospital.”

The minister was apprised of the SOPs and protocols of the hospital, as per the NQAS guidelines.

Wahge, accompanied by officers of the health & family welfare department, the NHM mission director, the medical education director, and the TRIHMS director, visited the hospitals in Delhi to learn and implement the best practices to improve the quality of healthcare services in the hospitals in Arunachal.

He also visited the National Health Systems Resource Centre, which is the apex body for technical assistance to the union health & family welfare ministry, and interacted with the centre’s Executive Director Prof Atul Kotwal and the advisers of different departments of the centre.