Student  drowns in Sille river

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 1 Aug: A college student from Jonai (Assam), named Karna Hajong, drowned in the Sille River while he was swimming there on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old youth, along with four of his mates,had gone to the river, about 8 kms from the Ruksin gate, for swimming, and met with the tragic incident.

Later, after receiving information from his mates, a team of the Ruksin police station and local people rushed to the spot, conducted a search operation, and found his lifeless body from the riverbed.

Earlier, in December last year, an old man from Jonai (Assam) had gone to the Sille River at Niglok for a picnic and had gone missing. He had been recovered from the riverbank in a serious condition the next day.