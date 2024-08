[Karda Natam]

DAPORIJO, 1 Aug: More than five houses, including properties, were reduced to ashes in a devastating fire accident that broke out in Tikre Colony here in Upper Subansiri district on Thursday afternoon.

No casualty has been reported, and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. At the time of filing this report, the assessment of the properties lost in the accident was yet to be carried out by the disaster management department.