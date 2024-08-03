Bankers urged to expedite loans for beneficiaries

AALO, 2 Aug: West Siang Deputy Commissioner Hage Mamu has urged the bankers in the district to expedite the loan process, so that the beneficiaries can avail of the schemes on time.

Presiding over a district-level monitoring committee meeting on the Aatmanirbhar schemes here on Friday, she also urged the agriculture, horticulture, fisheries and animal husbandry departments to “clear the beneficiaries’ loan process of 2022-2023,” and called for “coordination between bankers and departments for speedy loan disbursement to the beneficiaries.”

ZPC Tumpe Ete in his address said that “many beneficiaries are yet to get their loan amounts,” and requested the bankers to immediately sanction and release the loan amounts to all the beneficiaries of various schemes.

West Siang Assistant Commissioner Prince Kumar, District Planning Officer Marjum Karga, the SBI branch manager, and the managers of various other banks attended the meeting. (DIPRO)