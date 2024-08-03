Min takes stock of aftermath of fire in Pareng

BOLENG, 2 Aug: Rural Development (RD) Minister Ojing Tasing on Friday took stock of the ground situation following the fire accident that had occurred in Pareng village in Siang district.

Twenty-four houses were destroyed in a devastating fire in the village on Wednesday evening.

The minister earlier convened a meeting with the administrative officers and HoDs of various departments here on Thursday to work out an immediate plan for helping the victims. He urged the officers of “all essential departments” to visit the village and provide comprehensive aid to the public.

During the meeting, the PHED executive engineer provided an update on the ongoing efforts to restore water supply.

Temporary houses have been constructed, with assistance from the local community and neighbouring villages, near the school ground. The construction of temporary toilets is also underway.

Officials of the urban development department informed the minister of the ongoing cleanup operation in the village, with the UD truck stationed on site.

Additionally, the district disaster management officer informed that, “beyond monetary contributions, essential commodities, including rice bags, blankets, and buckets, have been disbursed to the affected residents.”

The DMO informed that an ambulance and a medical team have been stationed at Pareng, with the sub-centre operating round the clock to provide emergency relief.

A pertinent point raised during the meeting was the congested layout of the village, identified as a factor that exacerbated the spread of the fire.

The village authorities have pledged to pursue a resettlement plan characterised by a more organised and spacious layout.

Tasing pledged to provide financial support for the construction of the approach road to the settlement area, underlining the commitment to “not only provide immediate relief but also aid in the long-term rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts.”

During his visit to Pareng, the minister distributed relief materials and essential commodities, and joined hands with the villagers to construct temporary houses. (DIPRO)