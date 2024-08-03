RIWATCH inks MoU with Indonesian institute

ROING, 2 Aug: The Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions, Cultures and Heritage (RIWATCH)here in Lower Dibang Valley district recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Palanka Raya (Indonesia)-based Institut Agama Hindu Nageri Tampung Penyang (IAHN-TP).

The objective of the MoU is to promote cross-cultural studies on oral traditions and language promotion, sharing best practices in environment studies and sustainable development, and organising study abroad programmes for students and faculty members of both the institutes.

The MoU was signed by IAHN-TP Rector Dr Mujiyonoand RIWATCH executive director Vijay Swami, in the presence of IAHN-TP vice Rector Dr Tiwi Etika and Dibrugarh (Assam) DRC Mishimbu Miri.

The IAHN-TP is one of the largest institutes of Indonesia, sponsored by the country’s religious affairs ministry. It runs 14 study programmes, approved by the national accreditation body for higher education, and has made significant progress in implementing the three pillars of higher education – education, research, and community service.

Earlier, Swami delivered the keynote address at the international conference organised by the IAHN-TP at Kalimanthan in Indonesia, on the topic ‘Navigating the future: Addressing global issues in 2024 and beyond’.

Both the institutes agreed to collaborate in activities in key areas, such as academic, research, community service, and culture.