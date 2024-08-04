Workshop on facets of edn held

LONGDING, 3 Aug: A workshop on various facets of education, such as PPS and ECCE, UDISE+, Shaala Siddhi, school safety programme, importance of school management committees, midday meal, etc, for head teachers, BEOs, BRCCs, CRCCs, and members of SMCs and SMDCs was organised here on Friday by the Samagra Shiksha/ISSE DDSE.

The workshop was attended by the heads of schools, the chairpersons of SMCs/SMDCs of all schools, the DDSE, the district adult education officer, the district project coordinator, and resource persons.

Circle Officer Mihin Anku, who attended the workshop as a guest, expressed appreciation for the initiative, and said that “this kind of holistic programme will enhance the skills and moral responsibility of school administrations to render the service efficiently for effective work for quality inputs in all aspects for developmental activities of education department.” (DIPRO)