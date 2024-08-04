Students taken on tour of ITBP SHQ

LIKABALI, 3 Aug: The Lower Siang district administration, in collaboration with the ITBP sector headquarters (SHQ) here, organised an exposure trip for the Class 12 students of the government higher secondary school here to the ITBP SHQ on Saturday to familiarise them with the establishment and functioning of the ITBP and other paramilitary forces in the country.

During the trip, officers of the ITBP, including SHG DIG Vishal Anand and Commandant W Inaobi Singh, briefed the students on the job avenues and the procedure for recruitment into the armed forces. The ITBP also displayed arms and minor weapons to the students and explained their uses.

Deputy Commissioner Rujjum Rakshap also accompanied the students. (DIPRO)