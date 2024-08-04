KVK conducts progs for farmers, youths

ANINI, 3 Aug: The Anjaw KVK conducted training programmes on ‘Application of lime’ and ‘Seed and soil treatment using Trichoderma viride’ here on Thursday.

During the first programme, soil science expert Narang Ampi delivered a lecture on the importance of liming and various factors affecting soil acidity.

Soil acidity is a major problem in the region. Soil sample collected from Aropo, 10 kms from Anini, revealed that the soil pH is extremely acidic (pH 3.26), “the reason being heavy rainfall and the parent material,” she said.

“The amelioration of soil with lime will not only increase the soil pH but also improve the soil’s physical, chemical and biological properties,” Ampi informed the participating farmers and rural youths.

“Later, different methods of lime application, including broadcasting and furrow application of lime, were demonstrated on the field. The participants were also advised regarding the dose and time of lime application by the expert,” the KVK informed in a release.

Bags of agricultural lime were distributed among the participants.

During the second programme, which was attended by around 25 farmers and rural youths, the KVK scientists apprised them of soil treatment using Trichoderma viride (Tv) for management of various fungal diseases.

The participants received a comprehensive demonstration on the application of biofungicide.

Plant protection scientist Dani Nampi apprised the participants of the beneficial effects of Tv, and provided information on tackling fungal diseases, such as “damping off, blight, rust, etc, using Tv,” the KVK informed.

“She acquainted the participants with different methods of application as seed treatment by mixing Tv powder in water and soaking the seeds; as soil treatment by broadcasting; as seedling treatment by dipping in Tv slurry, and as foliar spray,” the release stated.

Nampi advised the farmers to “maintain the moisture content while applying it in the soil, and avoid its application under direct sunlight,” it said.

“The soil should not be treated with any chemicals at least one week prior to Tv application,” she added. Later, packets of Tv were distributed to the participants.