2 youths from Arunachal selected to attend I- Day ceremony

ITANAGAR, 7 Aug: Two youths from Arunachal Pradesh, Tagiu Yala and Rei Moses, have been selected to attend the Independence Day celebration in New Delhi on 15 August.

They were chosen for their active participation in events organized by NYKS on the Mera Yuva Bharat portal, which significantly contributed to the events’ success.

The department of youth affairs, govt. of India is fully funding and sponsoring the trip, with NYKS coordinating at the field level.

The Mera Yuva Bharat portal (mybharat.gov.in), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 31 October, 2023 aims to harness the energy of India’s youth for national development.