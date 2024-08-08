Consultative meet on Youth Policy held

AALO, 7 Aug: A basin-wise consultative meeting of the Siang basin for formulation of Innovative State Youth Policy 2024 (Siang chapter) was held at the conference hall of the West Siang deputy commissioner here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, representatives from various CBOs, NGOs, students’ organizations and administrative officers from various districts shared their ideas and suggestions.

West Siang DC Hage Mamu, who chaired the meeting, emphasized the importance of career counseling and vocational training for the youths of the state. Mamu also said that the youths of the state must take advantage of the information technology for a positive impact in life.

Lower Siang DC Rujjum Raksap emphasized the importance of providing strong educational foundation to every student and engaging the youths in different fields/sectors.

Dr. K.P Singh, associate professor at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) gave a presentation on the state government’s youth policy through powerpoint.

The meeting was organized by the department of youth affairs in collaboration with RGU. (DIPRO)