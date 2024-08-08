APEDA conducts retailers training prog under BEE at RGGP

ITANAGAR, 7 Aug: A retailers training programme under standards and labelling programme of Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) was organised for the students and faculty members of Rajiv Gandhi Govt. Polytechnic in RGGP’s conference hall here on Wednesday.

The training programme was organized by the APEDA SDA, in collaboration with RGGP, in order to create awareness among the students on making informed choices of day-to-day energy efficient BEE star labelled appliances and to look out for BEE approved star labelling through the product QR code on star labelled appliances.

Attending the programme, Hydro power Corporation deputy manager (E/M) Takar Batak expressed his concern over “the shortfall of power generation in the state in spite of having huge potential for hydro power generation.” Batak emphasized on energy efficiency and energy conservation to meet up the shortfall.

He stressed that everybody should use BEE star-labelled appliances in order to avoid electrical hazards.

APEDA joint director Asi Linggi encouraged the students to be conscious while buying the BEE star-labelled appliances and to make the right choice of energy efficient appliances.

The resource person Rana Pratap Poddar, who is energy auditor from INVENCO, gave a power-point presentation on standards and labelling programme and also conducted the quiz competition for the students on star labeling.

Among others, RGGP principal Dr. Taba Tath was present on the occasion.