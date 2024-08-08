National Handloom Day celebrated

SHERGAON, 7 Aug: The Seinthuk Women Self Help Group (SHG) celebrated the National Handloom Day at Garung Thuk Community Library here in West Kameng district on Wednesday.

Two septuagenarian weavers Chador Rema (71) of Domkho village and Dorjee Lamu Dingla (72) of Musakseng village attended the programme and shared their experiences.

Rema, who started weaving at the age of 12 years, and is still an active weaver, said that the “loom is the gift of god to the women and learning how to weave has to continue.” She also said that it was wonderful when she weaved with her friends then.

On the occasion, the SHG felicitated one of its members Kezang Chomu Lama for her dedication towards traditional weaving.

She has been instrumental in teaching traditional weaving to many new weavers in the village.

Five new weavers of Shergaon village were also provided certificates of appreciation.

Some weaved items of the two septuagenarians were also displayed. The SHG also exhibited their products.

The programme also saw exchange of weaving practices among the weavers of neighbouring Jigaon, Morshing, Domkho and Sanglem villages.