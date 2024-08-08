World Breast Feeding Week celebrated

KHUPA, 7 Aug: The week-long celebration of the “World Breast Feeding Week, organized by the Anjaw KVK concluded at its office here on Wednesday. A total of 21 women from different SHGs, teachers from Khupa Middle School, Sunita Tayang ASHA worker from Khupaliang and Tafraliang villages participated in the programme.

KVK home science subject matter specialist Pooja Singnale,

during the celebration, delivered a brief lecture on the theme “Closing the gap: Breastfeeding support for all” to bring awareness about the need of breastfeeding among the participants.

In addition, Anjaw KVK head and senior scientist Dr. Debasis Sasmal and his staff organized an interaction programme regarding agriculture and allied activities with the SHG members “so as to increase the agriculture and horticulture crops and enhance their income.”