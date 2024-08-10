APBG conducts annual general body meeting

ITANAGAR, Aug 9: The Arunachal Publishers & Broadcasters Guild (APBG) conducted its annual general body meeting on Friday in Itanagar, where key issues affecting the media landscape in the state were discussed. The Guild also selected its new executive committee which will be headed by its president Chopa Cheda during the meeting to ensure its smooth functioning.

One of the primary concerns raised during the meeting was the proliferation of unorganized digital media outlets across the state. Members expressed alarm over the growing number of such entities, which are reportedly operating without proper credentials or adherence to journalistic ethics. This has led to a significant decline in public trust in the media, according to the Guild.

In light of these concerns, the APBG has decided to seek the intervention of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh. The Guild plans to request an official directive for the verification of documents and other necessary requirements for the operation of media houses in the state.

Speaking at the meeting, newly elected APBG President Chopa Cheda highlighted the potential security risks posed by unregulated media outlets. “The unchecked growth of unorganized media houses and the misuse of media ethics has eroded public trust in our profession. These entities not only undermine the integrity of journalism but also pose security threats, especially during VVIP programs and other important events. There is a risk that some individuals may misuse media credentials to create unnecessary hurdles in the future,” Cheda stated. In addition to these concerns, President Cheda also expressed dissatisfaction over the non-implementation of the Advertisement Policy for electronic and digital media, which was notified in 2020. The policy was intended to streamline the allocation of advertisements to digital and electronic media outlets, ensuring fair distribution and supporting the growth of legitimate media houses. The APBG urged the authorities to enforce the policy, emphasizing that its implementation is crucial for the sustainability and ethical operation of media in the state.