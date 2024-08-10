CM to convene meeting with stakeholders on APDBE&P Act

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 9 Aug: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said that all stakeholders, such as community-based organisations (CBO) and student unions – particularly the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) – will be invited to a discussion table to deliberate on the Arunachal Pradesh District-Based Entrepreneur and Professional (Incentive, Development & Promotion) Act, 2015, as the Act “per se involves all communities of the state.”

He expressed hope that “whatever decision will be taken after thorough deliberation will be in the best interest of the state.”

The ANSU is demanding repeal of the Act, terming it “discriminatory and curtailing a particular community’s entrepreneurs’ growing scope and creating inter-district trade barrier.”

The issue has sparked a war of words, with Adi Bane Kebang general secretary Vijay Taram opposing the ANSU’s demand. Later, the Nyishi Elite Society condemned Taram’s statement.

Student bodies and CBOs of Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts are also opposed to repealing the Act.