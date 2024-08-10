TCL students, GPF support continuation of APDBE&P Act

[ Pisi Zauing ]

CHANGLANG, 9 Aug: The All Tirap Changlang Longding District Students’ Union (TCLDSU) in a letter to Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed its strong opposition to the demand made by the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) and the All Nyishi Youth Association to repeal the Arunachal Pradesh District-Based Entrepreneur & Professional (Incentive Development & Promotion) Act, 2015, stating that the Act should continue in the larger interest of the TCL region and the state.

The union said that the Act has been instrumental in ensuring equitable and fair participation of all communities in the state’s development and significantly contributed to the economic and social upliftment of communities across Arunachal.

“The TCL region, which was embroiled in its own struggles, has immensely benefitted from the provisions of the APDBE&P Act, as it ensures equal participation of the entrepreneurs,” the letter read.

It added that the inclusive framework has facilitated growth of numerous local entrepreneurs, contributing significantly to the economic and social development of the three backward districts.

The TCLDSU further stated that the repealing of the Act at this juncture would be detrimental to the progress made so far, and that the nascent entrepreneurial ecosystem in the TCL region would suffer a setback, adversely affecting the livelihoods and economic growth of the local communities.

“The equitable opportunities provided by the provisions of the Act are undoubtedly crucial for continued progress and prosperity of the region,” the letter added.

The union urged the chief minister to “consider the positive impacts and reject the demands made for its repeal, as the Act is essential for ensuring sustained and inclusive development across the state.”

GPF urges ANSU to drop demand

The Galo People’s Federation (GPF) has also urged the ANSU to strike off its demand for repealing the Arunachal Pradesh District-Based Entrepreneurs and Professionals (Incentive, Development & Promotional) Act, 2015, “if at all the union has any concern for genuine and inclusive growth and development of the state.”

The federation said that the Act was enacted and adopted with the core objective of providing equitable contractual opportunities to all tribes of Arunachal by the then Nabam Tuki-led government in 2015.

“This Act ensures that development and economic opportunities are distributed fairly, helping to bridge gaps between communities and promoting a more inclusive growth model. Repealing this legislation would not only disrupt this balance but could also lead to increased disparities and tensions among the diverse tribal communities of the state,” the GPF said in a release.

“The potential repeal of this Act affects every tribe in Arunachal Pradesh. Therefore, a decision of this magnitude cannot be made in isolation or without considering the voices and concerns of all communities involved,” the release said.

“Like all others, the ANSU too has to realise that we all must ensure that the future of our state is one where all tribes can thrive together, with equal access to opportunities and resources,” it said.

“It is a reminder that our state’s strength lies in its diversity, and that any move to undermine this diversity must be approached with utmost care,” the GPF said, and urged the state government to “uphold the equitable opportunities provided by the Act, as these are crucial for the sustained development and unity of Arunachal Pradesh.”