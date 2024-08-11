12th state-level weightlifting c’ship underway

NAHARLAGUN, 10 Aug: The 12th state-level Youth, Junior and Senior Weightlifting Championship began at the SAI Sports Training Centre (STC) here on Saturday.

The event was inaugurated by Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung (Prakash), who in his inaugural address urged the athletes to “play the game with

optimism and determination.”

Arunachal Weightlifting Association (AWA) president Abraham K Techi commended the “untiring efforts of former general secretary of AWA, Daniel Teli, to encourage and support the state’s players.”

He also commended Tatung (Prakash) for providing two sets of weightlifting equipment to the AWA.

A two-minute silence was observed on the occasion as a mark of respect to late Chello Tade, former weightlifting player of the SAI centre here, who passed away on 9 August in Karsingsa from illness.