155 ILP violation cases detected in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 10 Aug: The Arunachal Pradesh Police has detected 155 people who have violated the inner line permit (ILP) regulations in the state capital area, an officer said.

A special ILP violation drive was launched on Friday, Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

During the drive, the SP said, a total of 155 individuals who have violated the ILP regulations were detected in Ganga village, Chimpu, and Ganga market area.

“Following due process, the violators were externed from Hollongi and Gumto check gates,” he said.

The SP said that ILP checking will be intensified in the coming days. He appealed to the general public to cooperate with the police in the drive to curb illegal immigration, and encourage citizens to report any information related to such violations to the police.

An ILP is required for Indian nationals to enter Arunachal Pradesh. An ILP for temporary visitors is valid for 15 days and can be extended, while one for those taking employment in the state and their immediate family members is valid for a year. (PTI)