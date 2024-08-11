Dukam dissatisfied with delay in completion of projects

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 10 Aug: Industries Minister Nyato Dukam on Saturday inspected various ongoing central and state government projects here in Upper Subansiri district, and expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in completion of various infrastructure-related projects.

The minister, accompanied by Tagin Cultural Society general secretary Larji Rigia, inspected the under-construction district secretariat building, the construction of teachers’ quarters and the boundary wall at the government higher secondary school (GHSS), and the industry, textiles & handicrafts office.

While inspecting the district secretariat building, Dukam asked the district administration to “immediately complete the project.”

The minister also visited the under-construction heliport under the civil aviation department, and expressed displeasure over the delay in completing the project.

Later, Dukam visited Tadak Dulom District Hospital and inspected its infrastructure and blood bank.

He asked the district administration to not compromise on the quality of work, especially the projects related to education and health.

During the visits, the officers of various departments apprised the minister of the problems they are facing in carrying out their departmental activities smoothly.

The GHSS principal submitted a memorandum to the minister, highlighting the need for “a school shed for the students.”

Officials of the industry, handloom & textiles department also submitted a memorandum to the minister, seeking infrastructure improvement, including construction of a drainage system, toilets for the office staff, and such.