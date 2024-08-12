SAGALEE, 11 Aug: Local MLA Ratu Techi flagged off a march from Balapu to the general ground here in Papum Pare district on Sunday as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan.

This was followed by a cleanliness drive at the general ground, which saw the participation of members of the Sagalee BJP mandal unit and the district BJP unit.

Later, a plantation drive was carried out at the government higher secondary school here.

The MLA visited the school’s girls’ hostel, which was constructed 40 years ago and is in dire need of repair. The hostel accommodates 56 girl students.

School Management Committee Vice Chairman Debia Lalum and its Principal Sendo Lomi apprised the MLA of the infrastructural requirements of the school.

The MLA assured to “look into the matter on priority.”

Among others, the Sagalee ADC, heads of offices, the Sagalee ZPM, and panchayat members took part in the programme.

Our correspondent adds: In Upper Subansiri district, more than 100 bikers participated in a motorcycle procession organised by the district Bharatiya Yuva Morcha as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan.

The rally was flagged off by IPR Minister Nyato Dukam and Daporijo MLA Taniya Soki. (With DIPRO input)