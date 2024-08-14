Cleanliness drive organised

PASIGHAT, 13 Aug: The Bogong Bango Yameng Kebang organised a mass cleanliness drive here in East Siang district on Monday.

East Siang DC Tayi Taggu flagged off the programme, along with Bakin Pertin General Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Yater Ringu Darang and former MLA Kaling Moyong.

The drive, which was conducted from 7th Mile to Raneghat, saw the participation of members of 11 communities, along with youths from Berung and members of the All Bogong Students’ Union.

The drive was divided into five different groups and sectors: 7th Mile to 2nd Mile, initiated by the Berung youths; 2nd Mile to Sawmill by the Buddhist and Nepali communities; Sawmill/Central Jail area to Riba Canteen by the Bodo, Galo, Bengali and Bihari communities; Riba Canteen to GTC area by the ABSU along with the Muslim and Apatani communities; and GTC to Raneghat area by the Assamese, Missing and Marwari communities.