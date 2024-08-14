MLA inaugurates infrastructure projects

DADAM, 13 Aug: Three infrastructure projects were inaugurated by Khonsa West MLA Chakat Aboh on Tuesday here in Tirap district.

The newly completed facilities include a Type-IV quarters for the medical officer in charge of the Tirong Aboh Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Dadam, a girls’ hostel, and a kitchen building at the Dapdong Residential School (DRS).

The MLA emphasised the critical importance of infrastructure in the health and education sectors for efficient functioning of the PHC and the DRS. She informed that “several ongoing construction projects in the Khonsa West assembly constituency are nearing completion and will soon be ready for use.”

Aboh commended the PWD for completing the projects on time, and for ensuring quality work.

She urged all contractors to prioritise the quality of construction, stating that “it is essential for public assets to be built to the highest standards, without any compromise for personal gain.”

PWD EE Taro Jeram informed that the construction of the girls’ hostel and the kitchen-cum-dining hall for the DRS was sanctioned under the untied fund during 2023-’24.

“The construction of the Type-IV quarters for the medical officer at the Dadam PHC was sanctioned under the DoTCL during 2023-’24, with a budget of Rs 45 lakhs. The PHC in Dadam, established nearly a decade ago by the then MLA Tirong Aboh, has continued to operate despite lacking adequate infrastructure. The newly added doctor’s quartersnow provides accommodation for the medical officer posted there,” the EE added.

The event also featured a plantation drive around the DRS and the PHC.

The MLA emphasised the importance of collective responsibility in preserving the natural resources, and urged the community to actively participate in plantation drives.

Among those who participated in the plantation programme were the PWD executive engineer, chiefs, PRI members, public leaders, and students.

Similarly, the Borduria administration, under the leadership of CO Yowa Anya, conducted a cleanliness drive and a plantation drive near Amrit Sarovar in Pansumthong village in Borduria circle on the same day.

Saplings were planted at the Borduria CO office by Nocte Women Association chairperson Chasoam Wangchadong, along with Borduria CO Yowa Anya and GBs.

Similar programmes were carried out in Deomali, Soha, Bari-Basip and Lazu also. (DIPRO)