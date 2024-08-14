RGU observes Anti-ragging Day

RONO HILLS, 13 Aug: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Monday observed the National Anti-ragging Day as part of an ‘Anti-ragging Week’ from 12 to 18 August.

During the programme, RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha focused on the menace of ragging and its impact on young minds, saying that “we should all unite against such evils.”

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam spoke about the impact of ragging, and said that “it is comparatively lower and almost absent in Arunachal.”

Resource person Dr Manoj Kumar deliberated on the various aspects of ragging “and the punishments and impact,” the university informed in a release.

Earlier, the chairperson of the Anti-ragging Committee highlighted the significance of and the need for observing the day.