Strengthen BJP in Arunachal: Singhal

ITANAGAR, 13 Aug: Arunachal BJP in-charge Ashok Singhal on Monday called for strengthening the party organisation at the grassroots level in the northeastern state.

Taking part in an interaction programme in Tawang, Singhal, who is the Arunachal BJP in-charge, said that “various flagship programmes of the state

and the central government are implemented in the state but, due to lack of proper information, people could not avail the benefit,” a press release from the BJP said on Tuesday.

Urging party workers to sensitise people to various welfare schemes of the government, he further urged them to “inquire on the successful implementation at the grassroots level and give feedback to the party and the government.”

He also urged the party workers to connect with the youths and “do a comparative analysis of the development, before and after the BJP government came to power.”

Participating in the programme, Chief Minister Pema Khandu underscored the BJP’s unwavering commitment to the state’s growth.

He said that the state received exceptional support from the Centre with a state budget allocation of about Rs 30,000 crores.

He said that the investment in road infrastructure and hydropower exceeded Rs 1 lakh crore with over Rs 44,000 crores allocated specifically for highways, the release added. (PTI)