APEDA conducts awareness prog on energy conservation

PASIGHAT, 14 Aug: Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (APEDA) East Siang district unit has conducted a one-day awareness-cum-training programme on energy conservation at the Siang Guest house conference hall here on Wednesday.

Pasighat Smart City project CEO Dr. Manjuli Komut, speaking on the occasion, appealed to all the participants in the programme to gain knowledge on energy conservation and spread awareness on energy conservation amongst the people of East Siang district.

She encouraged the participants to use Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) star rating appliances to conserve the energy.

APEDA project officer Kape Badak highlighted the schemes being implemented by the agency for energy conservation like solar power plant, solar street light etc.

Badak stressed on mandatory use of star rated electric appliances for energy conservation.

Resource person Rana Pratap Poddar from Kolkata-based IVENCO Ltd. gave a power-point presentation on all BEE star rated appliances. He also delivered a lecture on BEE mobile application which is available on both android & iOS platforms and role and responsibilities of retailers.

More than hundred participants including retailers, members of Self Help Groups, general public and unemployed youth attended the programme. (DIPRO)