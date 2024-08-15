Papum Pare DEO launches its official website

YUPIA, 14 Aug: The official website of Papum Pare District Election Office (DEO) has been launched on Wednesday.

The website, www.deopapumpare.nic.in is designed to enhance public engagement, improve accessibility to election-related information and streamline electoral services for the residents of Papum Pare.

Papum Pare DEO Jiken Bomjen, who launched the website, said, “The launch of this website marks a significant step forward in our mission to make election processes more transparent, accessible and efficient for our community.”

“We encourage all citizens to explore the website, take advantage of its resources and stay informed about their electoral rights and responsibilities,” he added.

An initiative of the ERO (Hq) EAC Dani Rikang, the new website www.deopapumpare.nic.in has been developed by DIO Tad Issac.

While highlighting the features of the website, Issac informed that the website offers a comprehensive platform where citizens can access information about voter registration process and forms, voter information and can download various election related forms.

“Residents can easily register to vote or update their existing voter information online, reducing the need for in-person visits,” Issac said.

“We have made available the details of all the election officials and BLOs in the website.The website will also serve as the primary platform for official updates, announcements and press releases from the DEO,” the DIO added.

ADC Tame Yajum, AEROS, HoDs and election officials attended the launch programme. (DIPRO)